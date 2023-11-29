Top Stories
Dove Cameron &amp; Maneskin's Damiano David Confirm Relationship by Kissing on the Beach, New Photos Surface

Dove Cameron & Maneskin's Damiano David Confirm Relationship by Kissing on the Beach, New Photos Surface

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

5 Most Shocking Moments in 'Saltburn' Movie, Plus How They're Written in the Script (Spoilers!)

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Gigi Hadid Issues Statement After Sharing Controversial Israel-Palestine Post

Wed, 29 November 2023 at 10:49 am

Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments, Reflects on His Treatment by Black Culture Outlets & Unwanted Sexual Experience as a Teen

Continue Here »

Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments, Reflects on His Treatment by Black Culture Outlets & Unwanted Sexual Experience as a Teen

Lenny Kravitz is opening up about his past.

The 59-year-old “Fly Away” superstar spoke out in an interview for Esquire, out now.

During the conversation, Lenny talked about being taken seriously by rock critics and his treatment by Black entertainment outlets, Rolling Stone‘s Jann Wenner‘s controversial comments, an unwanted sexual experience, and much more.

Click through to find out what Lenny Kravitz had to say…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lenny Kravitz, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images