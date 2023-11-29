Machine Gun Kelly Makes Travis Kelce an 'Intriguing' Offer to Switch NFL Teams

Machine Gun Kelly is a fan of Travis Kelce‘s, but he would love to see the Kanas City Chiefs star play on a different NFL team.

If you were unaware, the 33-year-old musician and 34-year-old professional athlete have ties to Cleveland, Ohio. As a result, MGK proposed Travis head back to the city and join up with the Cleveland Browns.

He sold his case during a conversation on Travis and his brother Jason‘s podcast and made an “intriguing” offer to change teams.

Read more about Machine Gun kelly’s offer to Travis Kelce…

While on Jason and Travis‘ New Heights podcast, MGK made the idea of trading teams sound pretty sweet.

“I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss if due to the nature of our friendship — and just as a Clevelander — that I did not insert this question personally,” he said (via Us Weekly).

He continued, offering, “I will give you $500,000 cash upon arrival, just for shopping or whatever you want — as well as matching that same amount to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, as well as every day breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant — if you would just come home and put on these [Cleveland Browns] colors right here.”

“You know that was the original dream, dawg,” Travis admitted. “You know that was the dream.”

MGK still wasn’t done with upping the ante on his bribe. “There’s no decision that needs to be made right now, but just know my offer is real and it’s on the table. I’ll make beats in the locker room every day. I’ll put a studio in the closet if that’s what needs to happen to make Travis come home.”

The idea was “intriguing” to Travis, but it doesn’t sound too likely.

“I’m not gonna lie, situation’s pretty good in Kansas City,” he said.

Travis also made it clear that he wasn’t going anywhere unless Jason [who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles] followed him back home.

For what it’s worth, MGK was down with that idea. He just pay the pair a total of $500,000 instead of it all going to Travis.

