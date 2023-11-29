Neymar & Bruna Biancardi Split One Month After Welcoming First Child

Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi have split up, just over a month after they welcomed their first child together. They announced the birth of their daughter, Mavie, in October.

The 29-year-old revealed the news of her split from the 31-year-old soccer star on social media.

Translated from Portuguese, the message seems to read, “This is a private matter, but as I am exposed to news, assumptions and jokes on a daily basis, I inform you that I am not in a relationship. We are Mavie‘s parents, and that is the reason for our bond. I hope that this way they will stop relating to the frequent news. Thank you,” she posted on her Instagram Story.

Back in June, Neymar faced allegations of cheating and he issued a public apology to Bruna at the time. TMZ reports that new allegations have surfaced recently in what appears to be DMs to an OnlyFans model. Neymar has said those DMs were old.