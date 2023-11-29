Ryan Lochte Reveals Why He & Wife Kayla Rae Reid Almost Got Divorced

Ryan Lochte is dishing on almost getting divorced a few years ago.

The 39-year-old Olympic swimmer and wife Kayla Rae Reid have been married since 2018 and have three children together, but things took a turn in 2021.

In that year, Ryan was competing for a spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics, but failed to qualify, and it led to him going into a bout of depression, which also led to the problems in their marriage.

“I went through a hard depression after I didn’t make the Olympic team in 2021,” he told his former DWTS dance partner Cheryl Burke on her Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans podcast. “I would always wake up and I couldn’t even go outside to take my trash out to the end of the driveway because I was just so depressed. I couldn’t even get out of bed.”

“Me and my wife, we were about to get a divorce because she was like, ‘Who are you?’” Ryan shared. “I would wake up every day, look at myself in the mirror and be like, ‘F–king pathetic.’ I would cry all the time. I let everyone down and I think that was the biggest thing because I love everybody. I have a good heart.”

However, he “put his foot forward” to come out of the depression and he said, “the biggest thing that helped was my family.”

Earlier this year, Ryan and Kayla welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Georgia June. They are also parents to son Caiden, 6, and daughter Liv, 4.