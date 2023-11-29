Sara Bareilles & Maggie Rogers Perform 'Waitress' Duet at UNICEF Gala

Top Stories
Sara Bareilles and Maggie Rogers hit the stage together at the 2023 UNICEF Gala held on Giving Tuesday (November 28) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The two singers both performed solo and united for a duet of the song “She Used to Be Mine” from the Broadway musical Waitress, which Sara, of course, wrote the music for.

Sara also sang her songs “Orpheus” and “Brave,” while Maggie sang her hit “Light On.”

Other stars in attendance at the event were UNICEF Ambassador Sofia Carson, who served as host, All the Light We Cannot See‘s Aria Mia Loberti, gymnast Laurie Hernandez, and fashion designer Christian Siriano.

The annual event “tribute to the remarkable UNICEF staff around the globe who won’t stop working until every child is healthy, educated, protected and respected.”

FYI: Aria is wearing a Dior dress and shoes, with Gray & Davis jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see 30+ photos of Sara Bareilles, Maggie Rogers and more at the UNICEF Gala…
Photos: Getty
