Sebastian Stan Cast as Young Donald Trump In 'The Apprentice' Movie

Sebastian Stan has landed another role where he will portray a public figure!

The 41-year-old Emmy award-nominated actor will be playing a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film titled The Apprentice, according to Deadline.

According to the site, the upcoming movie “will examine Trump’s efforts to build his real estate business in New York in the ’70s and ’80s, also digging into his relationship with infamous attorney Roy Cohn.”

The Apprentice is of course very notable to Trump as he had a reality series of the same name.

Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi is attached to the project.

Last year, Sebastian starred in the mini-series Pam & Tommy, portraying rocker Tommy Lee, and he was nominated for several awards for his performance, including an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

