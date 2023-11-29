Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Spread to Her Bones: 'I Don't Want to Die'

Shannen Doherty has a sad update on her cancer battle.

The 52-year-old actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and it returned in 2020 after going into remission in 2017.

Earlier this year, she shared that the cancer had spread to her brain, and now, she’s revealing that it has spread to her bones.

In a new interview with People, Shannen opened up about the latest news and how she’s determined to keep moving forward with her life, despite the cancer spreading.

“I don’t want to die,” she said candidly. “I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Shannen dished on the assumptions that people have about those with stage four cancer.

“People just assume that it means you can’t walk, you can’t eat, you can’t work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age —‘You’re done, you’re retired,’ and we’re not,” she said. “We’re vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward.”

“I know it sounds cheesy and crazy, but you’re just more aware of everything, and you feel so blessed,” she adds. “We’re the people who want to work the most, because we’re just so grateful for every second, every hour, every day we get to be here.”

Back in September, Shannen‘s Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star and longtime friend Brian Austin Green talked about how she is doing and dealing with her health.