Silvana Mojica Opens Up About 'Grieving' Relationship With Dave Portnoy in Emotional Video - Watch

Silvana Mojica is getting vulnerable about her recent split from Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

On Friday (November 24), Dave confirmed in a statement that they called things off after more than two years of dating.

The influencer has been documenting her post-breakup journey in a series of candid TikTok videos. In her latest, she shares details about her “grieving” process.

Keep reading to find out more…

In her video, Silvana pinned a comment from a follower asking her to post about the breakup. The TikTok star explained that some people online want her to share more about it and some people want her to completely stop talking about it.

“Actually, I’m just grieving because I was dating this person for three years, and he was my best friend,” she said. “And also, it’s so much more different when you’re the dumper or when you’re getting dumped.” (Dave broke up with her.)

“So, like, yeah, I’m gonna f-cking grieve. And you’re gonna let me, because it’s my page. Thank you!”

Silvana added, “I just like to let it all out and just cry. Like, for the first day, I was literally just crying my eyes out the whole day. I would just move places for a different type of scenery. Like, I would go from the bed to the bathroom floor to the couch.”

Dave recently denied rumors that he’s moved on with a major reality star.