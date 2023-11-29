SZA Reflects on Rihanna Taking Her Song 'Consideration,' Explains Why She Was 'Frustrated'

SZA opened up about her song “Consideration,” which wound up on Rihanna‘s last studio album ANTI back in 2016.

The 34-year-old “Kill Bill” hitmaker is featured on the number, which opened Rihanna‘s chart-topping album. It even made some history on the charts.

Despite it being a huge success, SZA explained that she was initially “frustrated” about giving up her song during a recent interview.

Read more about SZA’s collaboration with Rihanna…

During an interview segment with Variety, SZA spilled on her reluctance to hand over the song to Rihanna.

“I cared so much, and I was so like… just frustrated,” she admitted.

Why? “I felt like, ‘I’ll never have anything this cool again.’ And that was so crazy and so wrong cuz it was like the centerpiece to my album at the time, and for her it was just like part of her album, and I was like, ‘Please no.’”

She continued, recalling, “I had just shot a video for it, and I was about to drop it like in a couple of days. It was already done. Whatever conversation label-wise was already done. It was just a matter of accepting and in hindsight it was so hard to let go and accept.”

That doesn’t mean that SZA is still upset about the song. “But now it’s like I’m so glad that that happened and that it didn’t cost me anything. If anything I just gained a bunch from it. And I thank god that I made cool music outside of that,” she explained.

“Again, I don’t know why I just really thought my creativity would just stop and like this was like the pinnacle of what I could make. And she has it, and I’ll just never be anything,” she added.

Of course, SZA has found so much more success since “Consideration” landed on ANTI. She’s even nominated for Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys.

