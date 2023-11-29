Top Stories
Wed, 29 November 2023 at 12:41 am

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, & Danielle Brooks Promote 'The Color Purple' in NYC

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, & Danielle Brooks Promote 'The Color Purple' in NYC

Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, and Danielle Brooks are stepping out to promote their highly-anticipated new movie musical.

The ladies attended the SAG-AFRTA Foundation’s The Color Purple press event on Tuesday (November 28) held at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City.

The Color Purple, based on the classic novel by Alice Walker and the beloved Steven Spielberg movie, is a decades-spanning tale of one woman’s journey to independence. Celie faces many hardships in her life, but ultimately finds extraordinary strength and hope in the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.

The musical version of The Color Purple has already had two Broadway productions and now it has been turned into a movie with Oprah Winfrey as one of the producers.

H.E.R., Halle Bailey, and Aunjanue Ellis also star in the new movie.

The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Taraji is wearing a Rabanne dress. Fantasia is wearing a Michael Kors dress.

Photos: Getty Images
