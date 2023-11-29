Tony Winner & 'Sex & the City' Star Frances Sternhagen Dead at 93

Broadway veteran actress Frances Sternhagen has sadly passed away at the age of 93.

The award-winning actress – who had a decades long career in projects including Equus, On Golden Pond and The Heiress – died on Monday (November 27) of natural causes.

“We continue to be inspired by her love and life,” her family said in a statement to THR.

Keep reading to see more from Frances’ decades-long career in the arts…

You may also recognize Frances for her role as Bunny MacDougal on HBO’s Sex and the City, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

Over the course of her career, she was also nominated for seven Tony Awards, winning twice.

Our thoughts go out to Frances‘ friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time. RIP.