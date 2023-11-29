Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift's Instagram 'Like,' Calls Her 'Tay' on His Podcast!

Travis Kelce is reacting to Taylor Swift‘s Instagram “like!”

If you didn’t see, this week, Taylor hit the “like” button on a post shared by Travis‘ team, the Kansas City Chiefs that read, “Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it 🏹.”

On the “New Heights” podcast, Travis reacted to the social media activity.

Travis said, “Thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.”

Jason, Travis‘ brother and podcast co-host, then asked Travis if Taylor has “always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?”

“I’m not sure… that’s a good question. Maybe. I don’t know. I don’t know if she’s a fan of tight ends or not. Have to ask her,” Travis responded.

