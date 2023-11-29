Travis Scott Owes Over $100,000 in Back Taxes, According to Legal Documents

Travis Scott is facing new accusations from the government.

The 32-year-old rapper is being accused of failing to pay his taxes in the State of California, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast.

As a result, he was just hit with a lien of over $100,000.

Keep reading to find out more…

The rapper has been involved in legal battles following the 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd surge tragedy, which resulted in the death of ten people and many injuries.

He was hit with a tax lien from the state’s Franchise Tax Board for owing taxes in the amount of $106,968.18 for the year of 2021. Travis has an approximate net worth of $80 million, via the outlet.

The Tax Board warns that further interest and fees will accrue until the lien is fully paid.

Recently, he spoke out about the Astroworld tragedy.