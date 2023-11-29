Trisha Paytas Rants About Matt Rife, Calls Him 'Painfully Unfunny' & 'Not That Hot'

Trisha Paytas has a lot to say about Matt Rife!

The 35-year-old YouTuber is definitely not a fan of the 28-year-old comedian, and she ranted about him and his new comedy special during an episode of her podcast, Just Trish.

Matt‘s special, Natural Selection, came out on Netflix on November 15 and has received a lot of backlash due to some misogynistic jokes, including one about domestic violence.

Trisha repeatedly called Matt “unfunny” on her podcast and said that she “hates” him.

“I never was that person that wanted to be, like, ‘I don’t like Matt Rife,’” she said. “But…there’s something off about this person.”

When Trisha attempted to watch Matt‘s special, she was only able to get through the first ten minutes. “I couldn’t watch it!” she exclaimed. “It was just unfunny, first of all.”

She called the comedian “not that hot” and added, “You should be so thankful that these women and that these gay guys think you’re hot because that’s all you have going for you.”

“I find, like, most people funny,” she continued. “Matt Rife is so painfully unfunny…The domestic violence joke was so unfunny.”

Trisha pointed out that women are a fabulous audience to have and asked Matt: “Why are you sh-tting on them?”

“It is like watching someone ruin their career in real time,” she added.

Matt‘s insensitive apology for the domestic violence joke upset fans even more.