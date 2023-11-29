Weird Al Yankovic Goes Viral for His Spotify Wrapped Video, Which Mocks the Streamer's Pay for Artists

Weird Al Yankovic is calling out Spotify on their own platform.

The 64-year-old musician and comedian shared a video for the “Top Fans” feature as part of Spotify’s Wrapped initiative. This year, artists supplied personal videos to fans who streamed them the most in 2023.

Weird Al‘s fans got a video from the star, but his message is now going viral.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Look, I’ll make this really quick,” he says.

“I just want to thank you all for your amazing support. It’s my understanding that I had over 80 million streams on Spotify this year. So if I’m doing the math right, that means I earned 12 dollars, so enough to get myself a nice sandwich at a restaurant,” he continued.

“So from the bottom of my heart, thanks for your support and thanks for the sandwich.”

Spotify and other streamers have come under fire for the amount of money paid to artists compared to the amount of streams. It’s also announced that they’re making changes to the royalties program.

Here’s what the streamer has to say about pay on their Royalties page: “Contrary to what you might have heard, Spotify does not pay artist royalties according to a per-play or per-stream rate; the royalty payments that artists receive might vary according to differences in how their music is streamed or the agreements they have with labels or distributors.”

Find out what the No. 1 most streamed song of 2023 is!