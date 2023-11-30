Eli Roth Announces 'Thanksgiving' Sequel Following Box Office Success

Filmmaker Eli Roth made a big announcement on Instagram on Thursday (November 30)!

The Thanksgiving director and producer’s latest horror film is getting a sequel after it was well received by critics and audiences alike, and has even picked up over $30 million globally at the box office.

These numbers made the movie’s release break the horror box office record over the weekend of it’s namesake holiday last week.

Now, the filmmaker shared the exciting news about the second film getting the green light!

Keep reading to find out more…

“BREAKING NEWS! John Carver will kill again! @thanksgivingmovie sequel is a GO!!! Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it’s in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today!” he captioned a video on Instagram.

Thanksgiving was of course based on the fake trailer in the movie Grindhouse many years ago, and starred a young cast which includes Addison Rae, Nell Verlaque, Milo Manheim and Jalen Thomas Brooks, as well as Rick Hoffman, Patrick Dempsey and Gina Gershon. Watch the trailer here!