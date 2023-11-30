Gwyneth Paltrow & Dakota Johnson Hold Hands in Cute Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a cute photo with Dakota Johnson!

If you don’t know, Dakota has been dating Chris Martin, Gwyneth‘s ex husband, for years.

During an Instagram Q&A this week, a fan requested Gwyneth post a photo of her and Dakota, and Gwyneth obliged! You can see the full version of the photo in the gallery of this post.

Gwyneth and Chris split up back in 2016 and called it a “conscious uncoupling” at the time.

It comes as no surprise that Gwyneth and Dakota are on good terms. Earlier this year, she spoke highly of Dakota during another Instagram Q&A.

