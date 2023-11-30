Top Stories
Celebrities Reveal Their Spotify Wrapped Data - See Who is In Taylor Swift's Top 3% of Listeners

8 Highlights From Kelsea Ballerini's 'Call Her Daddy' Interview, Including Details About Her Sex Life With Chase Stokes

Taylor Swift Will Seemingly Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere in London - Get the Details

Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments

Thu, 30 November 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow & Dakota Johnson Hold Hands in Cute Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a cute photo with Dakota Johnson!

If you don’t know, Dakota has been dating Chris Martin, Gwyneth‘s ex husband, for years.

During an Instagram Q&A this week, a fan requested Gwyneth post a photo of her and Dakota, and Gwyneth obliged! You can see the full version of the photo in the gallery of this post.

Keep reading to find out more…

Gwyneth and Chris split up back in 2016 and called it a “conscious uncoupling” at the time.

It comes as no surprise that Gwyneth and Dakota are on good terms. Earlier this year, she spoke highly of Dakota during another Instagram Q&A.

See what Dakota previously said about her relationship with Chris in a rare quote about their romance.
gwyneth paltrow dakota johnson photo 01

Photos: Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow
Dakota Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow

