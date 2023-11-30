Hugh Grant Jokes About His Role in 'Wonka,' Says He's In His 'Freak Show Phase'

Hugh Grant is opening up about how he landed his role playing an Oompa Loompa alongside Timothee Chalamet in the new movie Wonka.

Fans have been looking forward to a chance to see the 63-year-old actor play one of the distinctive characters since we first learned that he was involved in the movie earlier this year.

But how did he get cast? Hugh joked about booking the role during a recent interview and revealed where he was at in his career as a result.

“This is what I get offered these days. I’m in the freak show phase of my career. I do baddies, psychopaths, weirdos, perverts and now Oompa Loompas,” Hugh told Access Hollywood, adding that he’d “just been offered the part of an orangutan as well.”

In the interview, Timothee also addressed rumors about Hugh having a short temper and bad attitude.

“I think Hugh is secretly vulnerable and looking for affection,” he sweetly said said about his costar.

While many are looking forward to Hugh‘s role in Wonka, his casting was criticized by some.

Wonka premieres in theaters on December 15. Check out the trailer.

Press play on the interview segment below…