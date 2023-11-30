Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About Struggling With Acne at 31, Says She Feels 'Dirty'

Jennette McCurdy is getting real about struggling with acne as an adult.

The 31-year-old actress and New York Times bestselling author discussed her battle with acne during a new episode of her podcast, Hard Feelings with Jennette McCurdy.

Although she’s tried loads of different medications, Jennette has consistently had a hard time with her skin since she was 15 years old. Now, she’s not sure what to do anymore.

“I am 31 and I am still struggling — capital-S Struggling — with acne,” she shared. “It makes me so insecure. My God, you guys, it affects my self-esteem really negatively. If I’m having a good skin day, I feel so much better about myself, and they are few and far between. And then most of the time when I’m really struggling, it just makes me feel kind of crummy.”

Jennette believes her skin problems began when she wore “thick, caked-on makeup” for iCarly and Sam & Cat. “They would just kind of pack that on and I thought, ‘Okay, it’s a result of just makeup for 12 hours a day, plus bright lights, and it’s just seeping into my pores,’ ” she explained. “And then the TV shows stopped and I still had acne.”

“I feel, like, dirty because of my acne,” Jennette said, candidly. “It makes me sad that I feel that way about myself but I’m not quite sure how not to.”

The Nickelodeon alum said that people might not be able to tell because she’s gotten good at hiding it. She noted, “I know how to find a good foundation shade and the right application to kind of make my skin look as smooth as it can and it’s not super textured.”

“The only thing I haven’t tried, I guess, is just accepting it and owning it,” she said on the podcast. “And maybe the reason that’s the only thing I haven’t tried is that’s the hardest thing to try…You can pop another medicine capsule, you can smear another cream on the face, dab another gel, but this one’s the hardest. Just accepting it.”

She’s not the only celeb with acne struggles: Kim Kardashian recently said people would be “shocked” by how bad hers has gotten.

Jennette has discussed feeling shame about her old TV shows, cutting ties with her dad, and more on her podcast.