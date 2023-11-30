Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Ordered to Pay Her Back Millions in Booking Fees

Kelly Clarkson has scored another legal win in a case against her ex husband Brandon Blackstock.

According to legal documents, when Brandon acted as her manager and booked Kelly gigs for The Voice, Billboard Music Awards, and other ventures, he took fees from her. The California labor commissioner has ordered Brandon to give back the millions in fees as only agents can get gigs for talent, not managers.

In total, he’s been ordered to pay her back $2,641,374. TMZ reports that he’s planning to appeal this decision.

If you don’t know, Kelly filed for divorce in June of 2020 and their divorce was finalized in March of 2022. The exes share a son Remington, 7, and daughter River, 9.

Did you see Kelly‘s shady lyric change after her split from her ex?!