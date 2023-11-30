Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood &amp; Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced

Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced

Thu, 30 November 2023 at 2:43 pm

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Ordered to Pay Her Back Millions in Booking Fees

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Brandon Blackstock Ordered to Pay Her Back Millions in Booking Fees

Kelly Clarkson has scored another legal win in a case against her ex husband Brandon Blackstock.

According to legal documents, when Brandon acted as her manager and booked Kelly gigs for The Voice, Billboard Music Awards, and other ventures, he took fees from her. The California labor commissioner has ordered Brandon to give back the millions in fees as only agents can get gigs for talent, not managers.

Keep reading to find out more…

In total, he’s been ordered to pay her back $2,641,374. TMZ reports that he’s planning to appeal this decision.

If you don’t know, Kelly filed for divorce in June of 2020 and their divorce was finalized in March of 2022. The exes share a son Remington, 7, and daughter River, 9.

Did you see Kelly‘s shady lyric change after her split from her ex?!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images