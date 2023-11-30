Kelsea Ballerini & Boyfriend Chase Stokes Got Matching Tattoos, Singer Reveals What They Got

Kelsea Ballerini has revealed that she and boyfriend Chase Stokes have matching tattoos!

The 30-year-old country music star opened up about her relationship with the 31-year-old Outer Banks actor in a candid new interview, and shared about their tattoos, which they got fairly recently.

“We have matching tattoos, so we can’t break up,” Kelsea joked on Call Her Daddy.

What did they get?

“We have little Virgos,” she added. Both of their birthdays are in September, just four days apart.

She reflected, “I used to really resent my Virgo-ness because to me it was very control freak, just needing power in a lot of situations in relationships. And he’s a Virgo too, and he and I have really allowed ourselves to love that part of ourselves and each other: just the need to communicate well and be loyal.”

