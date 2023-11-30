Kim Kardashian Jokes Her Family 'Scammed the System' to Become Famous

Kim Kardashian is poking some fun at her family’s fame status.

During the season four finale of The Kardashians which was released on Hulu on Thursday (November 30), the 43-year-old reality star and SKIMS founder admitted she’s still shocked at her family’s level of fame while reflecting on the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The conversation came up when the family celebrated Scott Disick‘s 40th birthday when Kris Jenner gave a toast, recalling how she’s known Scott “most of [his] adult life.”

“You were literally here episode one, season 1,” Kris, 68, told Scott, referring to the family’s E! series, which ran from 2007 to 2021.

Scott then jokingly responded, “I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere!’”

Later during the dinner party, Scott jokingly asked Kim, “[Remember] when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?” to which the family corrected that it was actually K9 Magazine.

“Anything for a cover!” Kim responded, adding that she didn’t even like dogs back then.

When Scott pointed out how far she has come, and how she’s now appeared on multiple Vogue covers, Kim whispered, “Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.”

In a confessional, Kim added, “Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy.’ … We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”

