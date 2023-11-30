Lil Nas X Enters His 'Christian Era,' Teases New Song & Comments On His Sexuality - Is He Trolling?

Lil Nas X is belatedly celebrating Christian Girl Autumn.

The 24-year-old “Industry Baby” rapper took to social media on Wednesday (November 29) to tease a new song, and it’s a major thematic curveball from the hitmaker who gave Satan a lap dance in a music video just a few years ago.

Since then, he has seemingly repented, shimmied up the stripper pole and entered “his Christian era.”

While introducing the new era in his life and career, Lil Nas X also commented on his sexuality. However, fans are wondering if it might all be another troll from the artist who is as famous for his jokes as he is his music.

Head inside to hear Lil Nas X’s new song and to learn

more about the new era…

“Father stretch my hands / the lonely road seems to last the longest / help me with my plans / everything seems to go to nowhere,” Lil Nas X sings on the meaningful song. “Free me from worry and wanting pity / free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings.”

He continues, “I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain, yeah / give me hope when I feel / give me hope when I feel less.”

In the video, he dances around a street wearing a shirt that reads “If God doesn’t exist then who’s laughing at us.”

Lil Nas X continued to post the track, addressing how his new era aligned with his sexuality.

“Making christian music does not mean i can’t suck d-ck no more,” he wrote to his fans. “The two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

In another video, the musician reacted to a meme informing Christians that they had to “forgive” him for his past misdeeds after he dropped a gospel song.

Fans have been having a field day reacting to Lil Nas X‘s antics and new song. However, it looks like this might not actually be a sign of more Christian music to come.

On Tuesday, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to drop some hints that he might be trolling everyone (again).

“running out of money again, gonna start thinking of new controversies,” he wrote to his fans in one post. In another, he added, “not gonna lie i wanted to reinvent myself for this next era but sadly im still gay.”

This isn’t even the first time this year that Lil Nas X has trolled the world. He had fans so confused after announcing that he had a son.

He also made a revelation about his sexuality.

not gonna lie i wanted to reinvent myself for this next era but sadly im still gay — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 29, 2023