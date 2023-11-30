Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood &amp; Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Thu, 30 November 2023 at 10:08 pm

Megan Fox Explains Why She's Comfortable Discussing Her Miscarriage, Talks Raising Her Sons to Be Better Than Her Exes & Her Future in Hollywood

Continue Here »

Megan Fox Explains Why She's Comfortable Discussing Her Miscarriage, Talks Raising Her Sons to Be Better Than Her Exes & Her Future in Hollywood

Megan Fox had so much to say in a new interview.

The 37-year-old actress and Pretty Boys are Poisonous poet sat for a conversation with WWD recently.

During it, she touched on a variety of subjects, including how her romantic experiences inspired the way she’s raising her sons.

Megan also opened up about the miscarriage she suffered while carrying partner Machine Gun Kelly‘s child. She first revealed the tragic loss in her poetry book.

Now that the information is public knowledge, Megan explained why she felt comfortable sharing the experience.

Elsewhere, she addressed the perception that she loved living in the spotlight and revealed the character she once played that she closely identifies with.

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images