Megan Fox Explains Why She's Comfortable Discussing Her Miscarriage, Talks Raising Her Sons to Be Better Than Her Exes & Her Future in Hollywood

Megan Fox had so much to say in a new interview.

The 37-year-old actress and Pretty Boys are Poisonous poet sat for a conversation with WWD recently.

During it, she touched on a variety of subjects, including how her romantic experiences inspired the way she’s raising her sons.

Megan also opened up about the miscarriage she suffered while carrying partner Machine Gun Kelly‘s child. She first revealed the tragic loss in her poetry book.

Now that the information is public knowledge, Megan explained why she felt comfortable sharing the experience.

Elsewhere, she addressed the perception that she loved living in the spotlight and revealed the character she once played that she closely identifies with.