Thu, 30 November 2023 at 1:33 pm
Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced
A few big details were just revealed about the 2024 Academy Awards telecast and we’re breaking down everything you need to know from the announcement.
We’re still a ways away from the Oscars airing live on ABC, as awards season is just beginning! But today, ABC sent out a press release confirming big details including a major change from previous years.
Keep reading to find out everything we learned…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Oscars