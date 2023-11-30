Piers Morgan Faces Backlash for Naming 2 Royals Who Allegedly Took Part in Prince Archie Conversation

Piers Morgan has been trending for hours due to naming 2 royal family members who allegedly were part of a conversation about Prince Archie, the son of Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

To provide some context, back in March of 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a tell-all interview about their separation from the royal family. During the interview, the Duchess made a shocking statement that one member of the royal family spoke about the potential color of Archie‘s skin tone. Specifically, the Duchess said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” At the time, the royal in question was never named.

Omid Scobie‘s new book “Endgame,” which was published this week, made another startling reveal: there were allegedly 2 royals who spoke on this topic.

Unfortunately, a Dutch translation of the book that appeared on newsstands in the Netherlands reportedly named the 2 people in question. The book was swiftly removed from shelves to correct the mistake.

Piers, on his news program, revealed the names and instantly became a trending topic.

His reason for revealing the alleged names? He shared, “Frankly, if Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can pick it up and see these names, then you — the British people here, who actually pay for the British royal family — you’re entitled to know, too.”

The Palace’s reaction to Piers‘ public naming has also been revealed. A source told The Telegraph, “We are considering all options,” including potential legal ramification for Piers.

If you missed it, in 2021, Oprah revealed which 2 royals did NOT make the comment about the skin tone.