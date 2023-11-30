'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Reveals She's on Ozempic, But Hasn't 'Had Massive Results' Yet

Heather Gay is the latest star to hop “on the Ozempic train.”

While appearing at Variety’s Women of Reality TV event on Wednesday (Nov. 29), the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed that she’s taking the drug to lose weight, but she has yet to see a big difference.

“I’ve been on it for a long time, but hadn’t really seen much results,” Heather shared with People. “And I haven’t had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great.”

Heather went on to say that people have started acting different around her since she started losing weight, which she finds to be “discouraging.”

“You lose five pounds, people are nicer to you,” Heather said. “I don’t know why. It’s just the way the world works and that makes me sad for women. But happy that I’m down five.”

Also pictured: Heather Gay attending the Variety’s Women of Reality TV event with daughter Ashley, 19, on Wednesday (Nov. 29) at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif.