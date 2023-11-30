Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood &amp; Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced

Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced

Thu, 30 November 2023 at 4:14 pm

'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Reveals She's on Ozempic, But Hasn't 'Had Massive Results' Yet

'RHOSLC' Star Heather Gay Reveals She's on Ozempic, But Hasn't 'Had Massive Results' Yet

Heather Gay is the latest star to hop “on the Ozempic train.”

While appearing at Variety’s Women of Reality TV event on Wednesday (Nov. 29), the 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star revealed that she’s taking the drug to lose weight, but she has yet to see a big difference.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’ve been on it for a long time, but hadn’t really seen much results,” Heather shared with People. “And I haven’t had massive results, but enough for people to notice, which is great.”

Heather went on to say that people have started acting different around her since she started losing weight, which she finds to be “discouraging.”

“You lose five pounds, people are nicer to you,” Heather said. “I don’t know why. It’s just the way the world works and that makes me sad for women. But happy that I’m down five.”

If you missed it, Heather recently clapped back at one of her RHOSLC co-stars that seemingly body-shamed her.

Heather joins a long list of celebrities that are using Ozempic for weight loss.

Also pictured: Heather Gay attending the Variety’s Women of Reality TV event with daughter Ashley, 19, on Wednesday (Nov. 29) at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
heather gay on ozempic 01
heather gay on ozempic 02
heather gay on ozempic 03
heather gay on ozempic 04
heather gay on ozempic 05
heather gay on ozempic 06

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Heather Gay, Ozempic, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images