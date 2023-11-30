Ronald Gladden Signs 2-Year Deal With Amazon After Unknowingly Making Acting Debut in 'Jury Duty'

Ronald Gladden made his acting debut in the Freevee comedy Jury Duty earlier this year, and he’s just getting started!

The breakout star shared the screen with the likes of James Marsden in the series. What set him apart from the rest of the cast is that he was the only one unaware that they were filming a show.

Next time he appears in front of the camera, Ronald will know that he’s about to star in a movie. The Hollywood Reporter announced that he signed a two-year deal with Amazon MGM Studios.

As a result of his deal, Ronald will do more than just appear in front of the camera. He’ll also work behind the scenes as a producer.

“Words cannot express how excited I am to officially be a part of the Amazon family,” he gushed in a statement. “Jury Duty was a remarkable experience for me, and one that introduced me to so many creative and inspiring people. I’m now looking forward to utilizing those new relationships to develop projects for Amazon MGM Studios.”

