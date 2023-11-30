Teyana Taylor Thought She'd Get Banned from Met Gala For What She's Been Doing Every Single Year (& It Hasn't Happened Yet!)

Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2023 at 4:06 pm

Teyana Taylor made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she revealed what she does at the Met Gala every year.

The 32-year-old actress and model also revealed that she thought she’d get banned by Anna Wintour…but so far, so good! Teyana first attended in 2021 and has attended every year since.

Teyana revealed she smuggles in food with her.

“So this is what I’m doing now. When I’m collaborating with the designer, I have them design a bag — shout out to Thom Browne because he made sure my bag (this past) year was a big flower so it was enough to fit the food,” she told Jimmy Kimmel.

This past year, she brought Chick-fil-A, along with “some little Sour Straws, Skittles… I had a whole little lunch.”

“I did think that I was going to get banned. But honestly, Anna Wintour is a real one because I thought I was going to get banned the first year I did it, and then I got invited back and I was like ‘Yeah, Anna! That’s my girl!,’” she said.

