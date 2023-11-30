Top Stories
Thu, 30 November 2023 at 12:05 pm

Von Miller Has Arrest Warrant Issued After Being Accused of Assault By Pregnant Woman

Von Miller Has Arrest Warrant Issued After Being Accused of Assault By Pregnant Woman

The Dallas Police Department has reportedly issued a warrant for the arrest of NFL superstar Von Miller regarding an alleged assault.

Police told TMZ that they responded to “a major disturbance call” on Wednesday (November 29) where there was a “verbal argument” ensued between Von and a pregnant woman. It allegedly turned physical. She “was treated for minor injuries.”

As of Thursday (November 30), Von is not in police custody.

Von currently plays for the Buffalo Bills. They released a statement upon hearing this news.

They said in a statement, “This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.

Miller won the Super Bowl MVP in 2016 when he played for the Denver Broncos. He also won the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.
Photos: Getty
Getty Images