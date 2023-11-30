Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Reveals What She Wishes She Knew Before Breaking Into Hollywood & Addresses How Long She'll Keep Working

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Potential Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

Meg Ryan Responds to Headlines That Call Her 'Unrecognizable'

Oscars 2024 Telecast Shakeup: 2 Big Changes Announced

Thu, 30 November 2023 at 3:49 pm

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? Top Choices From Gerry Turner's Season!

The Golden Bachelor is wrapping up tonight…and fans want a Golden Bachelorette announcement!

For some context: a “Golden Bachelorette” season has not been announced at this time…but with the lauded success of the Golden Bachelor, fans are expecting it to be in the works.

And now that Gerry Turner‘s season is coming to an end, fans can only expect one of the fan favorite female contestants from his season to become the first Golden Bachelorette.

We’re rounded up some of the top choices for the gig, followed by if they’d actually accept the job.

Keep reading to find out…

Photos: ABC
