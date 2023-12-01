America Ferrera Talks Hollywood Body Standards, Says It's 'Crazy' She Was Called 'Curvy'

America Ferrera is sharing how she really feels about Hollywood’s impossible body standards for women!

During an interview with Elle, the 39-year-old actress reflected on the harmful ways in which her body has been represented in movies and TV shows.

She called out “stereotypical Hollywood” and expressed her hopes for the industry regarding inclusive body representation.

America pointed out that in her projects like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, she just had an average figure. “And so the idea that people were looking at me and saying, ‘That’s curvy’ is crazy,” she said. “Not that I care, but it’s like, that’s insane that we thought that was so groundbreaking. I was Hollywood’s version of imperfect, which seems so ridiculous.”

The Barbie star added, “I don’t feel alone in that either. There are so many women who were called brave, just because they are people in bodies.”

She hopes for a Hollywood that gives women and people of color the freedom to just be who they are.

“What I continue to wish for my career, and women’s careers and people of color’s careers, is that we don’t have to exist inside of these boxes or these lanes — that we don’t have to be relegated to represent just the thing that the culture wants us to represent,” America explained.

She emphasized, “I want to be more of who I am as a person, and to get to make art that doesn’t fit into any of the boxes and isn’t about the dominant conversation people have wanted to have about me because I’m a woman who doesn’t fit into stereotypical Hollywood.”

