Fri, 01 December 2023 at 1:34 am

Anya Taylor-Joy Flashes Her Wedding Ring, Premieres 'Mad Max' Trailer With Chris Hemsworth at CCXP 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy Flashes Her Wedding Ring, Premieres 'Mad Max' Trailer With Chris Hemsworth at CCXP 2023

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth are hard at work promoting their new movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at CCXP 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The costars took the stage during the event on Thursday (November 30) to speak with fans and to premiere the newly released trailer for the action-packed movie.

During the event, fans couldn’t help but notice Anya‘s wedding ring on her hand. If you forgot, this is one of her first big outings since tying the knot with Malcolm McRae in early October.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie actress looked very cool for the event, wearing a sheer skirt and matched cropped top. The way that the fabric lay made her resemble a classic Greek statue.

She wore her blonde hair looks and finished off her look with some additional jewelry and a dramatic smokey eye.

Chris opted for a monochromatic black look.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premieres in theaters on May 24, 2024! Check out the trailer.

Scroll through the new photos of Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth at the CCXP 2023 in the gallery…
Credit: LEOFRANCO ; Photos: Backgrid
