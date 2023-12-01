Dave Portnoy Says He Broke Up With Silvana Mojica Because He Can't Give Her 'What She Deserves'

Dave Portnoy is opening up about his recent split from TikTok star Silvana Mojica.

The 46-year-old Barstool Sports founder confirmed on Friday (November 24) that he and Silvana broke up after more than two years of dating.

He explained his reasoning behind calling things off during an episode of the BFFs podcast, which he cohosts.

“I guess you get to a point where you think maybe there’s a difference in what somebody wants versus what the other person wants,” Dave shared during the episode. “Without going into detail, I just didn’t think I could give Silvana what she deserves.”

Still, he only has kind things to say about the influencer.

He continued, “She’s so beautiful. She’s funny, she’s smart, she’s all these things. It’s probably a me issue or whatever. I’m sure she’s gonna be great. If I don’t think I’m the guy that she’s looking for, that’s gonna be able to provide her what she needs down the road…it’s like, what are you doing?”

“Overnight, I lost my best friend,” Dave said. “I still love her.”

Silvana recently talked about grieving their relationship in an emotional video.