Dove Cameron Opens Up About the Relationships That Inspired Her Breakup Ballad 'Sand'

Dove Cameron is opening up about the inspiration behind her devastating new breakup ballad, “Sand”.

During an interview with E!, the 27-year-old songstress discussed a few different romantic relationships that she thought about while writing the track.

She also shared some of her personal favorite heartbreak songs.

“I was in a relationship with someone who loved me to the fullest that they possibly could,” Dove said, candidly. “But we found that we couldn’t be together, and that’s it’s own form of torture.”

She added, “And then, I was also in sort of a relationship with someone who was making it very clear that they wanted me, but it felt very loveless.”

Some of the former Disney star’s favorite breakup songs are “I Get Along Without You Very Well” by Chet Baker, “Moral of the Story” by Ashe, and “Norman F-cking Rockwell” by Lana Del Rey.

On Friday (December 1), Dove released the first part of her debut album, Alchemical, and explained the difference between the two parts.

It seems like she’s in a new, happy relationship with a fellow singer now.