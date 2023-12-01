Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Reacts to Allegations He Mistreated an Ex & Lied About His Career on Show

Gerry Turner is reacting to a negative report that included some less-than-flattering allegations about his life before starring on The Golden Bachelor.

The 72-year-old retired restauranteur was the subject of a report by The Hollywood Reporter, which questioned if he was really retired.

It also included insight from a woman who went by “Carolyn.” She alleged that they dated after Gerry‘s wife died and accused him of bad behavior in their relationship.

Now that Gerry‘s season of The Golden Bachelor has come to an end, he weighed in on the rumors about his life.

Head inside to see what Gerry Turner had to say…

Speaking to the New York Times, the star admitted that he’d only given the story a “cursory look.”

What did he think?

“I guess I haven’t really looked at it as how accurate it is. I’ve more looked at it in terms of timing, and how it really doesn’t fit with all of the positive things that are going on in my life right now,” Gerry opined. “I mean, I’m sitting across from Theresa right now, and I look at her, and she’s the love of my life. And I really don’t have time to think about some of the other stuff.”

Gerry has even more on his plate looking forward, including a big wedding that will air on television in the very near future!