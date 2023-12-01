Is 'My Norwegian Holiday' Actor David Elsendoorn Single or Married? Find Out More About the Hallmark Star!

David Elsendoorn is making his Hallmark Channel debut this holiday season!

The 29-year-old Norwegian actor will be starring in the new movie My Norwegian Holiday opposite Rhiannon Fish, which will premiere on Friday night, December 1, at 8pm ET.

You may recognize David from Ted Lasso, where he played soccer pro Jan Maas.

So, is David single or married in real life?

As of right now, David‘s relationship status is unclear as he keeps his personal life off of social media and hasn’t talked about any relationships in past interviews.

Here’s the new Hallmark movie’s synopsis: “Dealing with her grandma’s death, JJ (Fish) seeks dissertation inspiration. Henrik (Elsendoorn), drawn to her troll figurine, invites her to Bergen, Norway, to trace its origins.”

