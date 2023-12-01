Kate Winslet Shares How She & 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Kate Winslet is reflecting on working with Leonardo DiCaprio on Titanic.

The 1997 movie, directed by James Cameron, is one of the most iconic romances and historical dramas ever put to screen. In December 2022, Titanic celebrated its 25th anniversary, and was re-released in theaters the following February.

In a new featurette, Titanic: Stories from the Heart, on the bonus disc of the film’s 4k Ultra HD release, Kate spoke about how she and Leo built their chemistry.

“Once I started working with Leo, we were able to kind of find our own rhythm. And it’s amazing to kind of look back and think about it all over again,” she said, per ET.

Kate recalled that she “clicked immediately, right away” with Leo. “He was this kind of mess of long, skinny, uncoordinated limbs. And he was just very free with himself, and he had this effervescent energy that was really magnetic. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh, this is gonna be fun. We’re definitely gonna get along.’ And we just really did. We just really did.”

Following their famed performances as Rose Dewitt-Bukater and Jack Dawson in Titanic, Kate and Leo shared the screen as a romantic couple again in 2008′s Revolutionary Road.

On her current relationship with her former co-star, Kate shared that she and Leo are still very close, adding that they never hesitate to connect with one another.

“We’ll always just make that call right away. There’s no like, ‘Hang on, I’ll call you tomorrow.’ It’s instant. And that’s actually really something,” she reflected.

Kate continued, “You know, if you think about it, in the world that we live in now, to have friendships that bind you, and that shared history, it’s really something.”

Earlier this year, Kate Winslet revealed her thoughts on the viral Titanic door theory.