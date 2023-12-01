Keke Palmer & Ex Darius Jackson Request Delay on Court Hearing Over Restraining Order - Here's Why

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are asking the court to delay a hearing scheduled to take place next week stemming from the restraining order Keke filed against her ex.

In early November, the 30-year-old actress filed for the restraining order and requested sole custody of their shared son Leodis. She accused her ex of abuse and provided photographic evidence of alleged instances of abusive behavior in her court filing.

She was temporarily granted both of her requests, and a court date was scheduled for December 5 to discuss next steps.

Now, Keke and Darius would like the court to push that hearing back for one reason.

In court documents obtained by People, the pair requested time to attend mediation before returning to court.

The documents ask that the court “allow the parties time to attend mediation. The parties request that the Mediation and Petitioner’s DVRO [domestic order restraining order] be continued to a mutually agreeable date.”

Additionally, the restraining order and custody agreement “shall remain in full force and effect” while they do so.

Darius has not directly addressed Keke‘s allegations publicly. However, he did share a message for his son on social media in the aftermath.

There was also evidence that Keke and Darius‘ mothers were feuding amid the allegations.

Despite the tense situation, Keke was all smiles when she showed up to host the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19.