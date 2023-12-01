Natalie Portman Explains How Her Kids Changed the Way She Feels About Red Carpet Events

Natalie Portman is opening up about how her life has changed since becoming a mom!

The 42-year-old Black Swan star currently shares two children with her husband Benjamin Millepied. The two are parents to Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6.

While promoting her new movie May December, Natalie spoke about how her view of red carpet events has changed since having children.

“It has changed a lot for me. In my 20s, I felt very oppressed by it. I was like, ‘This is shallow. It doesn’t mean anything.’ And then I had kids, and now I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not covered in avocado and sweat, and people are taking care of me. This is so lovely.’ I relish it now,” she told People.

On how being a mom has impacted her role choices as an actress, Natalie highlighted the influence of her children.

“A large part of my decision-making right now is what can I do to impress my kids,” Natalie said, referencing her role as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in 2022′s Thor: Love and Thunder. “Getting to be on the Thor set and fly around with stuntmen was very cool for them.”

If you missed it, Natalie Portman recently explained why she doesn’t believe children should work in Hollywood.