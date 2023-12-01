Simu Liu Drops Out of Disney World's 2023 Candlelight Processional, Cites 'Health Scares'

Simu Liu is no longer taking part in Disney World’s 2023 Candelight Processional.

The 34-year-old Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star was forced to step down after he was slated to narrate the event, which retells the Christmas story accompanied by an orchestra and the Voices of Liberty choir, from November 30 to December 2.

On Thursday (November 30), Simu took to his Instagram Story to share the unfortunate news.

“For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be a part of your holidays,” he wrote, per People. “The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me.”

The Barbie actor added, “after some health scares I’ve made the difficult decision to stay at home. Something tells me this isn’t the last you’ve seen of me at Candlelight though… let’s all keep fingers crossed for 2024!”

Singer-songwriter Bart Millard has stepped in to replace Simu as narrator.

Back in October, Simu Liu revealed that he was on crutches after suffering a major injury.