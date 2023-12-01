Taylor Swift Calls Beyoncé 'The Queen' & Shouts Out the 'Renaissance' Film After Attending the Premiere

Taylor Swift is praising Beyoncé on Instagram!

The 33-year-old songstress supported the 42-year-old “Break My Soul” singer at her Renaissance film premiere in London on Thursday (November 30).

She posted some beautiful photos from the event and expressed her love for her longtime friend in a post the next day.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor shared a photo of her and Beyoncé alongside some solo shots and a photo of her bestie, Blake Lively, embracing her from behind at the premiere.

“Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨,” she wrote in her caption. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!”

Last month, Beyoncé attended Taylor‘s Eras Tour film premiere, and they shared some popcorn.

Taylor seemingly dropped a huge hint about the meaning behind one of her songs on the Midnights album recently.