Timothee Chalamet Reveals Connection Between 'Wonka' & 1971 'Willy Wonka' Movie

Timothée Chalamet is revealing how his new movie Wonka relates to 1971′s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

The 27-year-old actor portrays the titular chocolate master in a prequel to the original film starring Gene Wilder.

While promoting the upcoming film, which opens in theaters on December 15, Timothée explained the relationship between Wonka and its predecessor.

“This is really the companion piece to the 1971 Gene Wilder film,” he told Complex. “The color palette. The song ‘Pure Imagination’ is one of our centerpieces of our film, the way it is of the Gene Wilder film. So, this really feels like the story of a young, ambitious, almost naive Willy Wonka, before the Gene Wilder version that we all grew up on.”

