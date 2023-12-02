Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Adam Driver is revealing which Star Wars scene people won’t let him forget!

The 40-year-old actor played Kylo Ren in 2015′s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, 2017′s Episode VIII – The Last Jedi, and 2019′s Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Adam recently shared that there’s one scene involving his character that he’ll never live down.

During an interview on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the host brought up the scene in The Force Awakens in which Kylo Ren kills Harrison Ford‘s Han Solo.

In response, Adam said, “Somebody reminds me about that every day.”

When asked if he was serious, the Marriage Story star continued, “Not every day, but yeah. It used to be more, but now it’s probably once a month someone will let me know that I killed Han Solo.”

Adam then described how filming the scene was “very emotional actually.”

“Harrison was so generous and contemplative, and to me, that was a great moment on set, even though it was his death,” he added.

