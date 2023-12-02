Ariana Madix Recalls Seemingly Witnessing Tom Sandoval Cheat on Her With Raquel Leviss in Their Home

Ariana Madix is sharing more details about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair.

During Season 10 of their show, Vanderpump Rules, it was revealed that Tom had been cheating on Ariana, his partner of nine years, with her best friend and their costar, Raquel.

Now, Ariana is opening up more about the intense affair in her new book, Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches.

It seems like the show did not tell the whole story.

In her book, the reality star shares the journey of her relationship with Tom alongside cocktail recipes.

In the recipe for a cocktail called “Smoke and Mirrors”, Ariana remembers Raquel staying the night at her and Tom‘s place. She implies that Tom and Raquel had sex in the guest room, very close to her and Tom‘s bedroom.

She told People that their actions were “honestly really disgusting. I mean, that’s the bottom line — it is really disgusting behavior.”

“One night we hosted a party at our house with a bunch of friends,” Ariana writes. “It was late, everyone was drinking, so she stayed in the guest bedroom to avoid having to drive home. In the middle of the night, I woke up and couldn’t find him anywhere, so I went downstairs and checked almost every single room.”

She continues in the section, “As I was walking down the hallway I saw him leave the guest bedroom. He said he heard her walking around and just wanted to check if she needed water or anything. A part of me instinctively knew that wasn’t the truth. I told him I believed him anyway and we all know what came next.”

