Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Celebrated Her 38th Birthday With Ketamine Therapy

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her unusual birthday celebration!

The model and television personality turned 38 on Thursday (November 30). She celebrated with her husband, John Legend, their kids, and a group of friends.

In an Instagram post reflecting on her special day, Chrissy revealed she did ketamine therapy.

Keep reading to find out more…

She wore a beautiful white dress decorated with flowers and a bow for the occasion. In her post, Chrissy shared photos of her lunch with friends and photos of her hanging out with John and their kids.

“I had a really nice birthday 🥹,” she wrote in her caption. “Went to to see my friends @flamingo_estate, had a beautiful lunch with friends, then did ketamine therapy and saw space and time and baby jack and some weird penguins and cried and cried and cried. Then laid with my babies, then hot pot, then hung with my best friend 💗.”

Ketamine is sometimes used as a treatment for depression and involves low doses of dissociative anesthetic medication.

Chrissy recently laughed off a wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala.