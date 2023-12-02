Top Stories
Kate Winslet Shares How She & 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Sat, 02 December 2023 at 1:00 pm

Emma Stone Dating History - Complete List of Famous Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

Emma Stone Dating History - Complete List of Famous Ex-Boyfriends Revealed

It’s time to take a look back at Emma Stone‘s dating history!

Over the years, the 35-year-old Poor Things actress has been in some very high-profiled relationships with exes including Kieran Culkinn Culkin and Andrew Garfield.

Emma has been married to former SNL writer and director Dave McCary since 2020 and share 2-year-old daughter Louise.

We’re now taking a look at Emma‘s dating history and we bet there are some stars on there that you didn’t know she dated!

Photos: Getty Images
