Kellie Pickler Lists Nashville Home She Shared With Late Husband Kyle Jacobs

Kellie Pickler is putting her house up for sale.

The longtime Nashville home the 37-year-old singer shared with her late husband Kyle Jacobs was purchased in January 2010. One year later, Kyle died by suicide on the property.

Kellie and Kyle were married for 12 years before the latter’s passing.

The Tudor-style house has been listed for $2.89 million, People reports.

The home’s interior covers 4,865 square feet and is comprised of four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

Additional features include a three-car garage, a two-story fireplace, a wine cellar, a media room, a front porch with a seating area, and a screened-in porch near the pool.

Back in August, Kellie Pickler revealed plans for Kyle Jacobs‘ memorial service six months after his tragic death.