Top Stories
Kate Winslet Shares How She &amp; 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Kate Winslet Shares How She & 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Sat, 02 December 2023 at 2:53 am

Kellie Pickler Lists Nashville Home She Shared With Late Husband Kyle Jacobs

Kellie Pickler Lists Nashville Home She Shared With Late Husband Kyle Jacobs

Kellie Pickler is putting her house up for sale.

The longtime Nashville home the 37-year-old singer shared with her late husband Kyle Jacobs was purchased in January 2010. One year later, Kyle died by suicide on the property.

Kellie and Kyle were married for 12 years before the latter’s passing.

Keep reading to find out more…

The Tudor-style house has been listed for $2.89 million, People reports.

The home’s interior covers 4,865 square feet and is comprised of four bedrooms and four full bathrooms.

Additional features include a three-car garage, a two-story fireplace, a wine cellar, a media room, a front porch with a seating area, and a screened-in porch near the pool.

Back in August, Kellie Pickler revealed plans for Kyle Jacobs‘ memorial service six months after his tragic death.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Kellie Pickler, Kyle Jacobs

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images