Lil Nas X Responds to Critics of His 'Christian Era,' Accuses People of Misconstruing 'Call Me By Your Name' Video

Lil Nas X is responding to critics of a spiritual song that he shared on social media and correcting the narrative about his “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” music video.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old “Industry Baby” hitmaker left people wondering if he was trolling after announcing that he was entering his “Christian era.”

He did so by teasing a new song that saw him speaking to God.

The video attracted criticism as people wondered if it was a joke or a serious declaration of faith. Some went as far as to accuse him of mocking God and Jesus.

The rapper took to social media to address those accusations.

Read more about Lil Nas X’s response to haters…

Hopping on X (formerly Twitter), Lil Nas X responded to a critic who wrote, “Y’all gone learn to stop playing with God….. God is not to be played with… From shoes with devil signs and devils blood in the [shoe] sole? We can all change I get it but I feel a way about people making a mockery about Jesus….. Do you, life your life.. Do what makes you happy but yall better stop playing with Jesus out here….”

The musician wasn’t having it.

“This really crazy cuz all i did was post a song about asking god for hope when you feel hopeless and yall acting like I posted a video of me burning a church down and peeing on a nativity scene,” he wrote.

He continued in a since-deleted post, shifting his focus to the controversial music video.

“I hate how the world successfully changed the narrative of the call me by your name video. y’all hate that i symbolically took ownership of the very place yall condemned gay people to, so you’ve flipped the script and convinced everyone that its about me ‘mocking god,’” he wrote.

If you forgot, in the video Lil Nas X gave Satan a lap dance after being sent to hell.

On the topic of the rapper, we recently learned that he inspired someone close to him to come out.

See Lil Nas X’s deleted tweet and revisit his music video below…