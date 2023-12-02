Nick Cannon Reveals How Much Money He Spends on Disneyland Per Year for His 12 Kids

As a father of 12, Nick Cannon often has his hands full – and that means dropping lots of cash on trips to Disneyland!

The 43-year-old TV host and actor most recently welcomed his daughter Halo Marie in December 2022 – his second child with Alyssa Scott.

Keep reading to find out how much Nick spends on Disneyland…

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday (December 1), Nick shared that taking all of his kids to Disneyland costs him more than $200,000 per year.

The Men in Black II star explained that certain “perks” would allow him to bring guests to the park for free back when he hosted Christmas morning at Disneyland.

“It’s no longer free and I only had two kids then,” Nick said. “I’m literally at Disneyland at least once a month and to move around Disney, like — I’m probably spending $200,000 a year at Disney.”

He added, “Disneyland is expensive already off top, like, if you trying to stay in the hotel. It’s not how it used to be … you gotta make reservations.”

Nick shares his 12 children with six different women. He welcomed his oldest kids, twins Monroe and Moroccan, in 2011 with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

